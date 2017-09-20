‘Raging Bull’ Boxing Legend Jake LaMotta Dies at 95

Jake LaMotta, a brawling middleweight champion whose epic battles with Sugar Ray Robinson defined non-heavyweight boxing in the 1940s and early ’50s, has died, his fiancee said Wednesday. He was 95.

American contender for Middleweight title, Jake La Motta, in training to meet Marcel Cerdan, the French middleweight champion at Detroit. (Credit: Keystone/Getty Images)

LaMotta, known to many only as the conflicted hero/antihero in “Raging Bull,” the movie based on his autobiography, was a busy fighter who posted an 83-19-4 record in his 14-year, 106-bout career. He fought Robinson six times – twice in a three-week span in 1943 – winning only once and, in their final fight, a gruesomely intriguing slugfest known as boxing’s version of the St. Valentine’s Day massacre, losing his hard-earned (some would say ill-gotten) title.

Robinson won when the referee stopped the fight in the 13th round of that Feb. 14, 1951, bout at the old Chicago Stadium, pounding a helpless LaMotta as he hung on the ropes. But La Motta, proud of his ability to take a punch, never hit the canvas and, as Robinson was declared the winner, said, “Ya didn’t put me down, Ray; ya didn’t put me down!”

LaMotta had Robinson pinned in a corner and nearly finished it in the 11th round, but Robinson escaped and turned the tables.

