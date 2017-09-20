‘Raging Bull’ Boxing Legend Jake LaMotta Dies at 95

Jake LaMotta, a brawling middleweight champion whose epic battles with Sugar Ray Robinson defined non-heavyweight boxing in the 1940s and early ’50s, has died, his fiancee said Wednesday. He was 95.

LaMotta, known to many only as the conflicted hero/antihero in “Raging Bull,” the movie based on his autobiography, was a busy fighter who posted an 83-19-4 record in his 14-year, 106-bout career. He fought Robinson six times – twice in a three-week span in 1943 – winning only once and, in their final fight, a gruesomely intriguing slugfest known as boxing’s version of the St. Valentine’s Day massacre, losing his hard-earned (some would say ill-gotten) title.

Robinson won when the referee stopped the fight in the 13th round of that Feb. 14, 1951, bout at the old Chicago Stadium, pounding a helpless LaMotta as he hung on the ropes. But La Motta, proud of his ability to take a punch, never hit the canvas and, as Robinson was declared the winner, said, “Ya didn’t put me down, Ray; ya didn’t put me down!”

LaMotta had Robinson pinned in a corner and nearly finished it in the 11th round, but Robinson escaped and turned the tables.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.