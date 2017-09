Please enable Javascript to watch this video

William Lievense, the 10-year-old son of a Los Angeles Fire Department captain, spent 336 days in the hospital while he waited for a life-saving heart transplant.

On Wednesday, the boy was recovering from that much-awaited surgery and was getting ready to go home. Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 20, 2017.