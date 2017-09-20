Zagat has announced its first-ever national 30 Under 30 list, representing some of the best, brightest and most badass hospitality players from coast to coast. 2 of the honorees recognized – Aaron Caddel of Mr. Homes Bakehouse and Chef Stefani de Palma of Addison in San Diego joined us live with some of their favorite menu items from their restaurant. For the complete list of honorees who made Zagat’s 30 under 30 list this year, click HERE. For more information on Aaron Caddel and Mr. Holmes Bakehouse, visit their website. For more information on Stefani De Palma and Addison, visit their website.
Zagat’s 30 Under 30 Honorees With Aaron Caddel of Mr. Holmes Bakehouse and Stefani De Palma of Addison
