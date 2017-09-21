2 Drivers Sought After Santa Ana Hit-and-Run Crash Leaves Father and His 2 Young Sons Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A father and his 10-year-old and 2-year-old son were being hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Santa Ana, in which one of the vehicles jumped a curb and hit the family walking along the sidewalk, authorities said.

Investigators are now searching for the two drivers involved in the crash. The collision happened near First Street and Raitt Street at about 7:30 p.m. when a black Jeep and a white truck crashed into one another and the Jeep flew onto a nearby sidewalk, officials said.

A man walking with his three children and wife was left with a broken leg, his nephew told KTLA, while the 2-year-old — who was in a stroller at the time — got a bump on the head and the 10-year-old was left with minor scratches on his arms and legs. The mother and oldest daughter were said by authorities to not be injured.

"I mean I don't know how it happened. Someone just ran them over," the man's nephew, Juan Jaracuaro, told KTLA.

"We do know that the guy [who hit them] actually left the scene," Jaracuaro said. "My uncle's the one that's really hurt. I believe he has a broken leg. The little one ... he has head damage, though I'm not sure to what extent.

That's all we know at this moment. We're actually heading over to the hospital right now."

Jaracuaro asked anyone who may have information about the crash or saw it happen to come forward to authorities.

Officer Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department initially told KTLA that four pedestrians were hit, though it was later confirmed that three were hurt.