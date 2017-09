Two people were injured in a shooting at a Highland pawn shop Thursday, officials said.

The shooting occurred about 11:40 a.m. in the 26000 block of Highland Avenue, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Two people with gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Video from the scene showed deputies and Highland Police officers at the scene gathering information.

Authorities are still collecting information about today's shooting at a Highland pawn shop that wounded two. pic.twitter.com/bMyynRpw8O — Beatriz Valenzuela (@BeatrizVNews) September 21, 2017