Armed Woman Sought After Pointing Handgun at Employee in WeHo Kardashian DASH Store

Detectives are searching for an armed woman after she entered a Kardashian-owned DASH store in West Hollywood and pointed a handgun at an employee on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman entered the store in the 8400 block of Melrose Avenue around 11:19 a.m. and pointed the gun at an employee while mumbling incoherently, Watch Sgt. Diana said.

She was reportedly saying something about Cuba, Diana added.

The woman then allegedly knocked down some merchandise off of the counter before fleeing the store.

She returned nearly two hours later and began yelling about Cuba again before wedging a machete into the front door of the store, witnesses said.

There were no injuries reported and detectives are continuing to search the area for the woman.