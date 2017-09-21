Despite Light Rain Over SoCal, Temperatures in the 90s Expected Next Week

Don’t worry about needing that umbrella over the weekend, the light rain showering Southern California on Thursday morning will be gone by the afternoon and soon replaced with a days-long warm spell, the National Weather Service said.

A trough of wet weather that soaked L.A. freeways during the morning commute should mostly dissipate by the afternoon but will keep temperatures relatively cool through Saturday, said meteorologist Kathy Hoxsie.

The rain shouldn’t 1accumulate to even a tenth of an inch in most parts of Southern California through the morning with more moisture expected to be wrung out over the San Gabriel Mountains through the evening, she said.

Temperatures should remain in the 70s until Sunday, when the entire region will begin to warm up.

