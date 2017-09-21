Get a Look Inside the Emmy Gift Bag

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Backstage Creations gift bag includes:

Kombucha Cleanse – Kombucha is a slowly fermented beverage made from black or green tea bacteria, sugar, and yeast. These active ingredients help cleanse the body of waste and toxins more efficiently, thus boosting its ability to burn and eliminate fat.

Exclusive Traveler Club - ETC is a member’s Club in the 7 Catalonia 5 Star Caribbean resorts. The Infinity Membership includes 5 years of membership, 5 free nights at the Catalonia Royal Bavaro, a couple’s Massage, personal trainer services, In Room BBQ, dinner in a Top Class restaurant outside the resort, along with many other services.

IZUMIO is a delicious, high-quality, natural water infused with hydrogen. IZUMIO contains water from the serene countryside of Japan, which is the source of hydrogen that provides antioxidative benefits.

Suzhou Tourism, Xiu Niang Silk, and Hyatt Regency Suzhou – Known as the “Venice of China,” Suzhou is renowned for its canals impeccable silk, deep cultural roots, and noteworthy architecture. Suzhou Tourism is providing an experimental package that includes a luxurious silk robe from Xiu Niang Silk, one of the most famous silk companies in China, and a two-night stay within a Regency Suite at the prestigious Hyatt Regency Suzhou.

Vuzix iWear Video Headphones- A high-end pair of video headphones that’s compatible with 3D Blu-ray player, tablets, console systems, PCs, and mobile phones. Providing a field of view equivalent to a 125” home theater screen viewed at 10 feet away, the iWear is the industry’s most advanced mobile entertainment display.

WOLVERINE- Since 1883, celebrates its heritage of shoe making with a collection of archival-inspired patterns crafted with meticulous attention to detail, premium materials and quality craftsmanship handcrafted in the U.S.A.

Additional items in the gift bag:

Early Learning Academy is the leading digital learning resource for children ages 2•8 available on computers, tablets, and smartphones, with more than 8,500 engaging activities. The ABCmouse gift set includes a 1-year membership, a DVD with a music video for each letter of the alphabet, and a set of 5 hardcover books from the ABCmouse Aesop’s Fables Series.

Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty Daylight Curfew Sweater- Ready for Fall? Introducing the Evil Morty graphic knit sweater, the latest in our Rick and Morty x Daylight Curfew Collection, which is extremely limited to an edition of 200, each sweater is woven-numbered so you know what part of the collection you’ve received. (For sale to the public beginning September 15)

Benjamin Steakhouse Prime gift certificate – Benjamin Steakhouse Prime is the newest addition to the Benjamin Restaurant Group family. Here we combine modern elegance with steakhouse classics by serving only the best USDA prime steaks, succulent seafood and more from the grill.

Canyon Ranch- Experience integrative wellness at Canyon Ranch in Tucson, Arizona or Canyon Ranch in Lenox, Massachusetts. Prize includes a Swell water bottle.

DELSEY Luggage - SHADOW 3.0 is the first hard-side luggage that opens like a soft-side case; Clothing, coats and shoes can all be packed in one main compartment, accommodating larger items and maximizing space for a variety of packing options. The top lid opening also makes it easy to pack in small places, open the suitcase on a luggage rack, or access last minute items when the bag is packed in the trunk of a car.

Flow Haircare- We’d like to introduce some of Flow’s best products, its instantINTENSITY 30 Second Treatment, radiantARMOR Heat Protectant Spray, and ALL DAY TAME Smoothing Balm. Devoted to pushing the boundaries of industry expectations through its dynamic H5 ARCHITECTURE, Flow Haircare is a cutting edge beauty brand.

Freeman Beauty – This serum-infused clay mask instantly clears pores with activated Charcoal to gently draws out oils and toxins without over-drying. Boosted with powerful skin-balancing Probiotics to reveal a fresh, clear complexion.

Invitation Consultants - 15 Custom Heavyweight Thank You Cards.

MASANA PORTRAIT ARTWORK NYC- Renowned portraitist G.E. Masana blends photography with painterly touches rivaling the classic look of a timeless painting with this heirloom masterpiece portrait. Following in the tradition of the Great Masters of Art, you'll be treated to a private portrait sitting in Masana's elegantly appointed studio in New York City's charming Hotel Elysée.

One Wish Light- Treasure soy candles.

Patchi Chocolate USA- We have selected to give our signature Ecrin De Patchi chocolate gift box. Patchi's handmade chocolate gift collections and strikingly elegant packaging are all created by the talented team at Patchi Ateliers- and all Patchi chocolates are free of any additives, preservatives, and are all NON GMO.

Scrumptious Sandwiches, Salads, and Snacks: Simple, healthy recipes for school work and home by Patricia Greenberg, The Fitness Gourmet, is a great book whether you are a working parent, a teenager, a busy professional, single parent, young couple, or caretaker, as this collection of scrumptious, simple, and healthy recipes will help you learn to prepare foods that taste good and are good for you. They work for on the go, as well as at home, made with readily available ingredients that are simple to prepare, and probably already in your kitchen.

Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager – Treat yourself to deep relief from painful, knotted, spasmed muscles. This amazingly simple yet effective self-massager makes it easy to apply pain-relieving deep compression directly to hard, knotted "trigger points" anywhere they occur - breaking up tension even in the hardest-to-reach muscles between your shoulder blades!

Tomorrow Sleeptracker Monitor- Make your bed a smart bed with the non-wearable Tomorrow Sleeptracker® Monitor and app. Receive daily sleep analytics and personalized coaching, and discover a suite of sleep tools thoughtfully designed for your deepest, most restorative sleep.

This segment aired on KTLA5's "Countdown to the Emmys" on Sunday, September 17, 2017.