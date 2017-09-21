LAPD Union Sues Chief Charlie Beck, City Over People Filing False Complaints Against Officers

Frustrated that the Los Angeles Police Department won’t warn people that knowingly filing false complaints against officers is against state law, the union representing the LAPD’s rank and file is taking the matter to court.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League sued the police chief and the city this week, demanding that the LAPD add such warnings to the forms people can fill out when alleging misconduct by officers.

The lawsuit, however, hinges on a hotly contested California statute that says making a purposefully false allegation against police is a misdemeanor. The law requires agencies to advise people of that potential crime when they make allegations against police.

The lawsuit calls on the court to determine the admonition is “legally valid, enforceable and must be implemented” by the LAPD and to stop the department from accepting complaints without the warning.

