Long Beach Police Seek Man Suspected in Hit-and-Run That Left Skateboarder Critical

Long Beach police are searching for the owner of a Chevy Tahoe who they say ran over a skateboarder in a crosswalk and left the man critically injured.

With the injured man still in the hospital, Long Beach police detectives publicly identified the possible suspect and asked for the public’s help in finding him.

After tracing the 2004 Tahoe that police say fled the scene of the Aug. 30 hit-and-run, officials have identified the suspect as either Victor Garcia or Victor Gracia, of Cudahy or South Gate.

On the day of the crash, police say the dark-colored SUV was traveling west on Anaheim Street when it hit the north curb and lost control, striking Luis Enrique Tejeda, of Long Beach. Tejeda was riding his skateboard west on Anaheim Street and was crossing Oregon Avenue in the crosswalk when the Tahoe struck him shortly after 1:30 p.m.

