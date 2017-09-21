Man Charged With Fatally Stabbing Wife in Front of Their Son in Sherman Oaks

A 38-year-old man has been charged for allegedly fatally stabbing his wife in front of their son in Sherman Oaks last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Aurelio Teran faces one count each of murder, dissuading a witness from testifying, child abuse and making criminal threats in connection with the Aug. 26 incident.

Teran apparently assaulted his wife, Viridiana Teran, 32, on Aug. 25, according to the DA’s office.

The next day, Aurelio Teran allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times in their Sherman Oaks apartment. The couple’s 12-year-old son was in the room when the incident occurred and ran outside yelling for help, LAPD officials said. The boy was not injured.

Teran was arrested two days later after being struck by a car in Ventura County.

The motive behind the crime remains unclear.

Teran is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday and his bail is set at $2.47 million.

He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.