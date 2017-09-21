Off-Duty LAPD Officer Dies After Motorcycle Collision With Vehicle in Porter Ranch

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer died after driving a motorcycle that crashed into a vehicle in Porter Ranch Thursday evening, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 6:49 p.m. near the 10800 block of North Tampa Avenue and the victim was initially said to be in “grave” condition, according to an emergency alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Authorities later confirmed the victim was an off-duty LAPD officer.

