Possible Newborn Human Remains Found at South L.A. Construction Site

Construction crews found possible newborn human remains while repairing a pipe in South Los Angeles on Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were called to a construction site in 1000 block of East 23rd Street around 9:24 a.m. after crews cut open a pipe and found the possible remains, Officer Tony Im told KTLA.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating to determine what the remains are but “they’re probably newborn remains,” Im added.

The address given by LAPD is on a block of homes in the Historic South-Central neighborhood south of downtown.

