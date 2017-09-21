Snow Falls on Sierra Nevada on Last Day of Summer

On the last day of summer, parts of the Sierra Nevada got an early look at winter Wednesday, with up to 8 inches of snow in some locations.

A winter weather advisory was issued from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the western slopes of the northern Sierra, with snow falling down elevations at 6,500 feet. The National Weather Service warned about slick conditions on the 80 Freeway and Highway 50 going over the mountains.

“Expect periods of winter driving conditions in the higher Sierra today,” the service said in a forecast discussion.

Snow fell in Mammoth Lakes and surrounding areas, causing celebration in the mountain resort town popular with Southern California skiers and snowboarders. Snow showers were expected to continue through late evening.

Mammoth Mountain, which had its second longest season in its history last year and didn’t close until August, is set to reopen Nov. 9. The slopes got a light coating of snow Wednesday, photos showed.

Meanwhile, showers fell in parts of Southern California Wednesday morning. Strong west winds were expected along mountain crests and in passes in the Inland Empire and Antelope Valley.