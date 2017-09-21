Two Children Remain in Critical Condition After Wilmington Fire That Also Hurt LAPD Officer

Two children who were burned in a Wilmington fire that also injured a LAPD officer last month remain in critical condition, their mother said Thursday.

The fire was allegedly started by a 37-year-old man on Aug. 31. George Pineda Garcia was arrested on suspicion of arson and attempted murder.

Firefighters rescued a mother and two children from a one bedroom in the duplex. A Los Angeles Police Department officer, who was one of the first responders, saved another child from the home and was also injured, officials said.

A boy and girl remain in critical condition and remain in the ICU, while the third child was last listed in serious condition.

The family is homeless and the mother does not have a job, “as she is at her children’s sides in the hospital,” according to a GoFundMe account to help the family with medical expenses.

“In a tragic case of wrong place, wrong time, the innocent family almost lost their lives, and are now struggling to rebuild after they’ve lost everything,” the GoFundMe page reads.