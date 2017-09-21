Video Captures Violent Crash on 101 Freeway in Hollywood Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A violent crash on the 101 Freeway in Hollywood Hills was captured on video early Thursday morning.

The incident began about 12:49 a.m. when the driver of a tan Nissan Altima crashed into the center divider on the southbound side of the freeway near Pilgrimage Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

The driver said someone had initially swerved toward her and she hit the wall when she tried to avoid striking the other vehicle.

The Nissan came to a stop in lanes and was facing the wrong way when the abandoned vehicle was struck by another car about five minutes later.

Video showed Los Angeles Fire Department crews using a saw to cut through the driver’s side door in order to get to the driver inside.

The unidentified man appeared to be conscious and talking to rescuers while trapped in the vehicle.

He was eventually transported by ambulance to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities have not released an official cause for the initial crash.