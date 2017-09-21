Woman Shot to Death in Inglewood: Police

A woman was shot to death in Inglewood early Thursday, police said.

Inglewood police responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Victor Avenue about 2:20 a.m.

It is unknown how many times the woman had been shot, but she was declared dead at the scene.

She has not been identified.

Police believe the victim may have been waiting for a ride when she was shot.

No further details were available.

Police remained at the scene hours later looking for clues.

“Our whole goal here is to determine exactly what happened, who was involved, who saw anything,” Lt. Oscar Mejia told KTLA.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Inglewood Police Department at 310-412-5206.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.