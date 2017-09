Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The family and friends of 20-year-old Elaine Park, who has been missing for eight months, came together to show support in the search for the former Crescenta Valley High School cheerleader by displaying yellow ribbons, bows and balloons at a football game at her old high school in Glendale Friday night.

Anyone with information about Park's whereabouts is urged to call 800-551-3080 or visitĀ www.elainepark.tips.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on September 22, 2017.