Bell Gardens Man Convicted in Fatal Shooting of 2 Brothers in East Los Angeles Park

A Bell Gardens man convicted of killing two brothers in a East Los Angeles Park in 2015, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

A jury found Pedro Vasquez, 24, guilty of two counts of second-degree murder.

Vasquez approached Antonio Aguilar, 33, and Juan Aguilar, at Ruben Salazar Park on Nov. 22, 2015 and shot both men multiple times.

Both men were parents with children under the age of 5.

The DA’s office had previously said that one of the brothers had dated Vasquez’s sister.

Vasquez is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 8.