Catchella!

Gayle Anderson was live in Hawthorne with a preview of CATCHELLA, spcaLA’s annual cats and kittens adoption event in Saturday, September 23rd at the South Bay Pet Adoption Center!

Saturday, September 23rd
10am-4pm

spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center
12910 Yukon Avenue
Hawthorne, CA 90250
(310) 676-1149
$20 to adopt a cat or kitten, $30 for a pair!*
Gift bags for adopters, vendors, prize drawings, S’cream Truck, and more!
*For qualified adopters. Adoption special available at all spcaLA locations 9/23/17 only.

