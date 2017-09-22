Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Hawthorne with a preview of CATCHELLA, spcaLA’s annual cats and kittens adoption event in Saturday, September 23rd at the South Bay Pet Adoption Center!

Saturday, September 23rd

10am-4pm

spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center

12910 Yukon Avenue

Hawthorne, CA 90250

(310) 676-1149

$20 to adopt a cat or kitten, $30 for a pair!*

Gift bags for adopters, vendors, prize drawings, S’cream Truck, and more!

*For qualified adopters. Adoption special available at all spcaLA locations 9/23/17 only.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.

Have a GREAT day!