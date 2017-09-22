Homeless Man Who Used Butcher Knife to Fatally Stab Woman Who Took Him in Sentenced to Life in Prison

A homeless man who used a butcher knife to fatally stab a woman who had taken him into her South Los Angeles home was sentenced to life in prison, officials announced Friday.

Laevin Weatherspoon, 31, was convicted of first degree last month in connection with the December 2013 slaying of Wanda Threadgill, a 45-year-old grandmother of four.

The victim’s decomposing body was found wrapped in a blanket after her daughter broke into her home on Dec. 17. Threadgill’s family had not heard from her for about two weeks after her Dec. 4 birthday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors believe that Threadgill was stabbed to death on or around Dec. 5, 2013.

Weatherspoon stabbed Threadgill 27 times before fleeing to Chicago, according to the evidence presented at trial.

The victim apparently had allowed Weatherspoon to live in her home. He admitted to stabbing Threadgill on the stand.