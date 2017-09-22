LAPD Homicide Investigating After Man Found Dead in DTLA Parking Lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was found dead in a parking lot in downtown Los Angeles early Friday, and police homicide investigators have responded.

Officers were called to a report of a man down about 2:30 a.m. near Seventh and Main streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Lonnie Benson.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded, and a man believed to be white or Hispanic was pronounced dead, Benson said. The coroner's office was called to the scene.

An LAPD spokesperson said the man had signs of blunt force trauma, and Benson said the victim had head injuries.

A white investigators' tent was set up in the parking lot, right next to a dark-colored pickup truck. Residents in the area said the truck belongs to someone who works nearby and is not associated with the victim.

Police said they planned to gather surveillance video from the area, which has many security cameras.