LAPD in Standoff With 1 of 2 Armed Robbery Suspects in Newhall

Los Angeles Police Department officers were pursuing an armed robbery suspect in Newhall after taking the other suspect into custody on Friday night, authorities said.

The pursuit started at about 7:35 p.m. when Metro L.A. officers had heard a call about an armed robbery at a store in the 8000 block of Foothill Boulevard, Officer Sal Ramirez of the LAPD said. The officers spotted the car and stared following them; there is currently one suspect in custody while the other is still at large, he said.

The two men had committed robberies before, according to the LAPD airship.

Sky5 footage shows police in what appears to be a standoff in a residential area. At least three patrol vehicles could be seen parked outside a large building that appeared to be an apartment building or other residential-type structure with a pool on its side, as a group of police officers stood alongside the parked vehicles.

At about 8:48 p.m., what appeared to be the silhouette of a man could be seen standing in one of the building’s windows as lights flash over the structure.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station tweeted that there were road closures on Newhall Avenue and Valle del Oro as a result of a robbery suspect pursuit.

Road closures on Newhall Avenue and Valle Del Oro. LAPD is currently looking for a robbery suspect. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) September 23, 2017

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this article.