Lt. Gov. Newsom Says California Will Have Universal Health Care During Speech to Single-Payer Advocates

Posted 3:24 PM, September 22, 2017, by

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom has made his most explicit endorsement yet of a controversial single-payer healthcare proposal that has roiled Democratic politics in California.

Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at the United Voices Rally outside the United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills, California on February 24, 2017. (Credit Kyle Grillot/AFP/Getty Images)

Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at the United Voices Rally outside the United Talent Agency in Beverly Hills, California on February 24, 2017. (Credit Kyle Grillot/AFP/Getty Images)

Newsom appeared Friday before the California Nurses Assn., the most ardent backers of SB 562, a stalled bill to establish a system in which the state would cover all residents’ healthcare costs.

“There’s no reason to wait around on universal healthcare and single-payer in California,” Newsom said. “It’s time to move 562. It’s time to get it out of committee.” The line prompted cheers and a standing ovation from the audience of about 1,500 members of the nurses’ union.

He capped off his remarks with a promise: “If we can’t get it done next year, you have my firm and absolute commitment as your next governor that I will lead the effort to get it done. We will have universal healthcare in the state of California.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories