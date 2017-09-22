BREAKING: Seal Beach Mass Shooter Scott Dekraai Sentenced to Life in Prison for Salon Killings
BREAKING: Graphic Video Shows Huntington Beach Police Officer Shooting Man Outside 7-Eleven

Man Found Beaten to Death in Downtown Los Angeles: LAPD

Posted 11:28 AM, September 22, 2017, by , Updated at 11:36AM, September 22, 2017

A man was found beaten to death early Friday morning in a downtown Los Angeles parking lot, police said.

The intersection of 7th and Main streets is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

The intersection of 7th and Main streets is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said the attacker used some type of object to strike the victim, who was 50 to 60 years old, in the head. Shortly after the attack, Los Angeles firefighters responded to the scene near 7th and Main streets and pronounced the man dead.

Central Division homicide detectives were canvassing the scene Friday morning. Officials have yet to identify the dead man.

Sources familiar with the investigation said it was possible that the victim and the attacker were both homeless, as the area is used for sleeping overnight.

Read the full story on LATimes.com