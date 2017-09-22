Megan’s 80’s Fashion Rewind!

BREAKING: Seal Beach Mass Shooter Scott Dekraai Sentenced to Life in Prison for Salon Killings
Posted 12:12 AM, September 22, 2017

Inspired by the nostalgic styling on the hit show "Stranger Things," our own Megan Henderson underwent an 80's fashion rewind with the help of stylist Ashley Fultz and hair stylist Tim Dueñas.

About the looks:
Tristan's Look:
-Eddie Bauer Trucker Hat, Jacket and Backpack
-Cotton On Jogger Jeans
-Joe’s Jeans Striped Tee
-Aldo Hightops
Essence's Look:
-The Kit Vintage YSL Blouse
-H&M Blazer
-Kingdom and State Plaid Midi Skirt
-Adornmonde Earrings
-Aldo Heels
Kandiss' Look:
-Lorane Pearl Denim Jacket
-Karen Kane Tiger Tee
-David Lerner Leggings
-Adornmonde Earrings
-Aldo Sneakers
Amanda's Look:
-David Lerner Mickey Sweater
-Alyssa Less Denim Floral Skirt
-B-Low the Belt Double Buckle Belt
-Adornmonde Earrings
-H&M Leopard Booties
Megan’s Look:
-Alyssa Less Metallic Tee
-Alyssa Less Denim Jumper
-H&M White Boots