Inspired by the nostalgic styling on the hit show "Stranger Things," our own Megan Henderson underwent an 80's fashion rewind with the help of stylist Ashley Fultz and hair stylist Tim Dueñas.
Megan’s 80’s Fashion Rewind!
-
Summer Denim Guide With @TheStyleEditrix
-
Tricky Fall Trends and How to Pull Them Off
-
Roll & Go Vacation Looks With Blush Boutique
-
Chic and Affordable Fashion Brands
-
Taylor Swift Testifies That Groping Was ‘Horrifying and Shocking’
-
-
Santa Ana Police Look for Man Who Hit Woman With Gun During Robbery
-
Emmy Hair Trends with Obliphica
-
Rapper DMX Arrested in New York on Tax Fraud Charges
-
Red Carpet Jewelry Trends for Your Gown With Twila True Fine Jewelry and Anya Sarre
-
Summer Shoes Trends With Rachel Zalis
-
-
Drugstore Beauty Finds With Refinery29
-
Wednesday Forecast: Drier Air, Less Humidity
-
Back to School Fashions With Gap