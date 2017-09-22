× More Students Graduating From LAUSD Schools, But Not All Are Going to College, Data Show

More students are graduating from Los Angeles Unified School District schools, but they’re not all going on to college.

Some district schools are more successful than others at getting their students to college. According to L.A. Unified data for the class of 2016 obtained by The Times, Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies was the most successful comprehensive high school — 86% had enrolled in a two-year or four-year college by April 2017.

The data are from National Student Clearinghouse, a nonprofit education research organization that tracks students through college.

The 10 L.A. Unified schools that sent the most 2016 graduates to college include five in the San Fernando Valley and the rest spread throughout L.A.

