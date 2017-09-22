Off-Duty LAPD Officer Killed in Motorcycle Crash Was Collision Investigator, Father of 6-Year-Old Girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer killed in a motorcycle crash in Porter Ranch Thursday night was identified by a coroner's official Friday as 34-year-old John Gasparyan.

The officer was riding his motorcycle southbound on Tampa Avenue approaching Chatworth Street when he collided with a car that was attempting to make a U-turn at the intersection, Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Josh Rubenstein said.

The officer was in grave condition following the crash and later died at a local hospital, Officer Norma Eisenman confirmed.

The driver involved in the collision stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Rubenstein said.

“This appears to be just an awful accident,” Rubenstein said, adding that investigators working at the scene knew the officer.

Los Angeles police Chief Charlie Beck asked for prayers in a tweet about the crash Thursday.

Tonight will be tough-We tragically lost a @LAPDVTD Officer to an off duty traffic collision. Keep his family in your thoughts and prayers pic.twitter.com/PDRZYBotku — Chief Charlie Beck (@LAPDChiefBeck) September 22, 2017

Gasparyan, a traffic collision investigator, is survived by his 6-year-old daughter and his wife, Capt. Andrew Neiman said.

KTLA's Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.