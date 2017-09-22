Plane Down on Surface Street in Glendale; No Serious Injuries Reported

A small single-engine Mooney plane crashed onto a surface street in Glendale after it lost an engine Friday night, authorities said, and the two occupants of the plane are said to have either minor injuries or none at all.

By about 10 p.m., Los Angeles firefighters and other emergency responders were still just arriving to the scene. Sky5 footage showed the crash site was near the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Allen Avenue, next to a Smart & Final store’s parking lot.

Trees at the crash site could be seen visibly damaged by the falling aircraft, which was seen with its passenger door open. There did not appear to be any post-crash fire visible at the scene, as Sky5 footage showed.

The crash site was about six miles from Bob Hope Airport in Burbank, and police later confirmed that the plane was inbound to the airport when it had lost an engine.