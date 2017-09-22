Seal Beach Mass Shooter Scott Dekraai to Be Sentenced Friday for Salon Killings

A former tugboat captain who carried out Orange County’s worst mass shooting when he killed eight people at a Seal Beach salon in 2011 is expected to be sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The hearing for Scott Evans Dekraai, 47, will mark an emotional end to a case that has roiled the county’s criminal justice system amid allegations that authorities used a secret network of jailhouse informants to violate inmates’ constitutional rights.

The so-called snitch scandal led Orange County Superior Court Judge Thomas Goethals last month to block prosecutors from pursuing the death penalty against Dekraai, ruling that the county’s mishandling of information regarding informants would prevent a fair trial. The decision, which followed lengthy hearings that included testimony from Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens, was criticized by law enforcement leaders, who said Dekraai deserves to be executed.

The victims’ relatives — themselves a painful family of sorts — gathered outside Goethals’ courtroom before Friday’s hearing. They hugged and caught up.

