Police are searching for a tattooed-covered man who allegedly threatened a Fontana clerk last month, officials said Friday.

The incident occurred on Aug. 31 and the man “threatened bodily harm” to a clerk, Fontana police said in a tweet.

Police also shared photos of the man caught on surveillance video. He appeared shirtless and covered in tattoos.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 909-356-8477.

On 8-31-17, the individual pictured threatened bodily harm to a clerk in the north end of the city. Call 909-356-8477(TIPS). Case # 17-15808 pic.twitter.com/l5KAHPIu02 — Fontana PD (@FontanaPD) September 22, 2017