Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, the surfing congressman from Orange County, appeared on the sand at Corona del Mar in Newport Beach Friday to announce support for a pilot project that would use sonar to detect sharks near beaches in hope of preventing shark attacks. The technology, from Shark Mitigation Systems in Australia, connects buoys in the water to an app used by lifeguards. Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Sept. 22, 2017.