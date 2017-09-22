Still Unclear Who’s Speaking at Milo Yiannopoulos’ Far Right ‘Free Speech Week’ at UC Berkeley

A series of talks by controversial conservative speakers being planned at UC Berkeley by right wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos appears to be falling apart as the Sunday kickoff date approaches.

For starters, UC Berkeley officials say only four speakers have confirmed their visit with the university.

At least four other speakers that Yiannopoulos had touted in press releases have said they were blindsided by their inclusion on the schedule and never intended to come.

Underscoring the tumultuous nature of the preparations was an email sent by Yiannopoulos’ organization Monday telling scheduled speakers that it would make all their travel arrangements for the planned four-day event, but wouldn’t book the flights and hotel rooms until 48 hours before their speaking dates to avoid disruptions.

