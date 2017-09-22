Still Unclear Who’s Speaking at Milo Yiannopoulos’ Far Right ‘Free Speech Week’ at UC Berkeley

Posted 9:58 AM, September 22, 2017, by , Updated at 10:00AM, September 22, 2017

A series of talks by controversial conservative speakers being planned at UC Berkeley by right wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos appears to be falling apart as the Sunday kickoff date approaches.

Milo Yiannopoulos holds up a copy of a legal complaint as he speaks outside the offices of Simon & Schuster publishing company after it canceled his book deal, July 7, 2017, in New York City. (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Milo Yiannopoulos holds up a copy of a legal complaint as he speaks outside the offices of Simon & Schuster publishing company after it canceled his book deal, July 7, 2017, in New York City. (Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

For starters, UC Berkeley officials say only four speakers have confirmed their visit with the university.

At least four other speakers that Yiannopoulos had touted in press releases have said they were blindsided by their inclusion on the schedule and never intended to come.

Underscoring the tumultuous nature of the preparations was an email sent by Yiannopoulos’ organization Monday telling scheduled speakers that it would make all their travel arrangements for the planned four-day event, but wouldn’t book the flights and hotel rooms until 48 hours before their speaking dates to avoid disruptions.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories