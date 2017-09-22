U.S.-Mexico Border Crossing in San Diego, the Nation’s Busiest Port of Entry, to Close This Weekend

The San Ysidro border crossing in San Diego will be closed to southbound traffic this weekend as crews work on a new freeway approach to the port of entry.

All southbound lanes of the 5 and 805 freeways south of State Route 905 will close at 3 a.m. on Saturday and remain shuttered through noon on Monday, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego. An interactive map of the closures is available here.

During the 57-hour closure, vehicles heading to Mexico will be diverted on SR 905 to the Otay Mesa border crossing.

Northbound travelers will still be able to cross from Mexico to San Diego at the San Ysidro crossing, and pedestrians can cross in both directions.

The construction is expected to create a heavy backup of traffic along the route as well as at Otay Mesa, Caltrans said. The San Ysidro port of entry is the busiest border crossing in the U.S.

The closure is necessary so that construction crews can realign the 5 Freeway’s approach to the border. As part of that project, workers will disassemble a southbound vehicle-inspection canopy at the border port. Additional road work and installation of underground utilities also will take place as part of around-the-clock operations during the closure.

The lane-expansion project is estimated to cost $741 million and is expected to be completed in 2019.

More information about the realignment project is available at the General Services Administration website.