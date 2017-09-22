Video Shows Huntington Beach Police Officer Shooting Man Outside 7-Eleven (Warning: Graphic Content)

A video posted on Twitter Friday morning shows a Huntington Beach police officer firing multiple times on a man who collapses in front of a 7-Eleven, and police say the man was hospitalized in unknown condition.

A 17-second video of the incident was posted to Twitter just after 9:30 a.m. It shows an officer firing multiple times at a man, who falls to the sidewalk.

A Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman said the officer contacted a male individual at the 7-Eleven at 6012 Edinger Ave. and they “got into an altercation.” Then an officer-involved shooting occurred and the male was taken to a hospital, police spokeswoman Officer Angie Bennett said.

A police investigation is ongoing.

In the video, the man, clad in dark pants and sweatshirt, is clearly is holding something in right hand before the shots are fired, causing him to convulse and stumble.

It’s not clear if the officer is firing live ammunition or nonlethal rounds. When asked about this, Bennett repeatedly responded that the shooting was “an OIS.”

In the video, six shots are fired and then someone yells something that sounds like “Get down, get down.” Then a seventh shot is fired and the man stumbles backward and collapses on his side.

The officer picks up a radio and speaks into it, but it’s not clear what he says.

Marina High School, at 15871 Springdale St. and diagonally across Edinger Avenue from the 7-Eleven, confirmed it was on lockdown. The school tweeted that there were many police patrol cars on scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang and Irving Last contributed to this story.