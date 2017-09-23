2 Found Dead in Glendale Home; Murder-Suicide Considered a Possibility: Police

A man and woman were found dead inside a Glendale home on Saturday, officials said.

Officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of East Windsor Road shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Robert William with the Glendale Police Department.

Responding officers confirmed the two, believed to be in their 40s, were deceased.

Though the investigation was in its early stages, William said officials believed it could be a murder-suicide.

Police were not searching for any outstanding suspects, he added, again noting that the information was preliminary.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Sarah Fenton contributed to this report.