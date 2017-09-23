Head of L.A. County’s Health System, Nation’s Second-Largest, Announces Departure

Dr. Mitchell Katz, tapped by Los Angeles County seven years ago to lead the nation’s second-largest health system out of a period of instability and mismanagement, has announced he will leave his post at the end of the year.

Katz oversees the county’s Health Agency, the umbrella health organization with a budget of approximately $8 billion and 32,000 employees. He will return to his native New York to take care of his two elderly parents and to become chief executive of the New York City Health and Hospitals Corp., which operates the city’s public hospitals, clinics and nursing homes.

Katz, who has two developmentally disabled siblings, said he had struggled during the last year knowing his parents needed his help but not wanting to leave a job he loves.

“This is an opportunity for me to do the work I love and take care of my parents,” he said.

