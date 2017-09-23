× L.A. Building Owners Need to Act Now to Retrofit Vulnerable Buildings Before Next Big Quake: Mayor Garcetti

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the significant destruction and death toll from Tuesday’s earthquake in Mexico should prompt owners and local governments across California to get more buildings retrofitted to withstand quakes as soon as possible.

A viral video capturing the collapse of a five-story concrete building — remarkable for the detail it shows of how such structures behave in an actual quake — has become a startling and visceral illustration for how seemingly solid buildings can become brittle and crumble when shaken side to side.

“Any building owner who thinks they should sit back and relax for the next 20 years should view that video. And let’s figure out a way to get to work now,” Garcetti said.

“What’s more expensive,” he said, “the loss of your entire property — let alone the loss of lives — or the investment in making sure that no earthquake of that size will destroy your building or kill anyone?”

Aquí el momento donde un edificio, al parecer en la Colonia Roma colapsa. pic.twitter.com/rAYKX0lJjm — REFORMACOM (@Reforma) September 19, 2017