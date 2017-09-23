Motorcyclist Killed After Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision in Colton

A 59-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a multi-vehicle crash in Colton, the Colton Police Department announced on Saturday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Reche Canyon Road and Scotch Lane around 5:06 p.m. on Friday. There, they found Steven Owen Jarrell suffering from major injuries, police said.

Jarrell was transferred to Linda University Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene on foot into Reche Canyon after the crash, according to police.

Colton officers, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department aviation team and K-9 teams from both departments searched for the driver but did not locate him, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police added. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Colton Police Department at 909-370-5000.