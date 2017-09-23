Organizers Call Off ‘Free Speech’ Festival of Right-Wing Speakers at UC Berkeley: University Officials

Organizers of a far-right festival planned for the UC Berkeley campus have informed school officials that all of the events scheduled for the coming week have been canceled, officials said Saturday.

Representatives of the student group Berkeley Patriot informed the university that Free Speech Week, which was scheduled to kick off Sunday, will not take place, Dan Mogulof, a campus spokesman, said in a statement. There was no reason given for the cancellation.

“It is extremely unfortunate that this announcement was made at the last minute, even as the university was in the process of spending significant sums of money and preparing for substantial disruption of campus life in order to provide the needed security for these events,” Mogulof said.

Some speakers scheduled to appear at the event had announced they would not attend

Read the full story on LATimes.com.