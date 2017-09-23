Police Shoot La Verne Man During ‘Family Disturbance’ Call; Officer Struck by Friendly Fire, Hospitalized

An officer and civilian were both taken to hospitals after a police shooting broke out early Saturday morning in La Verne, officials said.

La Verne police were called to the 2400 block of Foothill Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. regarding a “family disturbance,” according to a statement from the Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials, who are investigating the incident.

The commercial area is home to several businesses and a strip mall, but authorities did not specify any locations involved. The L.A. Times reported the incident took place at the Amber Ridge Apartments.

The responding officers were met by a man carrying a “dark object” that was not identifiable, but one of the officers believed it was a weapon, investigators said.

The man did not drop the object when ordered to and continued approaching the officer, who fired “at least one round” at the man. The officer then discovered the item was not a weapon.

The man continued to approach the officer, who switched to less lethal force — a stun gun — in attempt to stop him, but it was not effective, deputies said.

The man then “reached toward his rear waistband area and made a threatening statement,” detectives said, and the officer believed he was grabbing a weapon.

The officer fired “several” rounds and the man was struck in his upper torso.

A second officer assisting at the scene was also struck, in his lower torso, authorities said.

Both were taken to nearby hospitals, where the officer was being treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Deputies were not aware of the civilian’s condition.

No weapon has been recovered at the scene, and officials did not say that the man had committed any crime.

Neither of the officers or man wounded have been identified.

Sheriff’s detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.