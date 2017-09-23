6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Reported in Mexican State of Oaxaca, Sways Buildings in Mexico City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck southwest Mexico on Saturday morning, not far from where a deadly quake hit roughly two weeks ago off, officials said.

The temblor began just before 8 a.m. local time in the state of Oaxaca, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Its epicenter was reported 46 miles northwest of the coastal town of Salina Cruz and 122 miles from the state capital Oaxaca.

People in Mexico City reported feeling the swaying and believed it was an aftershock, but USGS has not reported any seismic activity in the area near Puebla, where a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck on Tuesday, killing 295 people in the region.

Buildings in the nation's capital remain unstable and its residents were already harrowed by a tireless search and rescue effort. KTLA's Christina Pascucci, who has been reporting from Mexico City, said she was trying to catch up on sleep Saturday morning when she was shaken awake on the fourth floor of her hotel.

“I was trying to sleep in a little bit and all of a sudden I woke up in grogginess and everything was creaking, swaying, and I could tell it was strong but I was so confused," she said. "I looked out and I saw all the movement outside and I heard the alarms, and my cameraman came and pounded on the door and said, ‘Earthquake, let’s go.’ ”

Once outside, a large group of people stood assembled, hugging.

“I mean, it was pretty strong," Pascucci said. "Not like anything they experienced on Tuesday, but I’m still shaking.”

“It was big enough for us to know it was big,” she said, but from what she saw not powerful enough knock to people over.

Southeast Mexico has seen a flurry of seismic activity in recent weeks, especially following an 8.1 magnitude temblor that hit Sept. 7, killing about 90 people and rendering many in the region homeless. An earthquake struck most recently near Oaxaca on Tuesday, the same day as the larger one that badly damaged Mexico City.

