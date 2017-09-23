Saturday “GAYLE ON THE GO!”; Saturday, September 23rd, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAPPY FIRST SATURDAY OF FALL 2017!

Watcha' Doing? Hmmm? Here are some Saturday "GAYLE ON THE GO!" suggestions.

Enjoy!

-0-0-0-

Free!

Pickleball Classes for Adults

Westwood Recreation Center

1350 South Sepulveda Boulevard

Los Angeles

laparks.org

Learn to play this game for free! It’s Pickleball, described as a sport that combines tennis, badminton and table tennis.

Everyone, including beginners, are welcome to learn at the Los Angeles Westwood Recreation Center on South Sepulveda.

-0-

Free!

11th Outstanding Art of Television Costume Design Exhibition

Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising Museum & Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

Tuesday through Saturday, 10am-5pm

213 623 5821

fidmmuseum.org

We can see the costumes of our favorite television shows at the 11th Outstanding Art of Television Costume Design Exhibition in downtown Los Angeles at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Among the costumes from 25 television shows, the costumes nominated for an Emmy, among them the Netflix production THE CROWN.

By the way, THE CROWN won the Emmy for Best Costume. Congratulations to costume designer Kate O’Farrell as well as the costume design team that produces the gowns for RuPaul’s Drag Race. You can see the Emmy winning work here at this FREE exhibition at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in downtown Los Angeles.

-0-

Free!

Adult Fitness Coach

Toberman Recreation Center

1725 Toberman Street

Los Angeles

laparks.org

Oh! That’s not right! Neither is this! Learn the right way to use fitness equipment today for free at the Toberman Recreation Center in Los Angeles. All fitness levels are welcome.

-0-

Free! 102.3

KJLH Empowerment Summit @ 9am

California State University

Dominguez Hills

kjlhradio.com

Best selling author, award winning TV and film producer and renowned spiritual success coach Devon Franklin –

Pastor Wayne Chaney of Antioch Church in Long Beach, NBA star Olden Polynice, and California State Senator Steven Bradford

are among the impressive men from all walks of live participating in 102.3 KJLH Empowerment Summit at Cal State University Dominguez Hills.

This inspirational and motivation event to help men realize their complete potential is FREE!

-0-

Free!

Compton Prepare-a-Thon

Compton College

1111 East Artesia Boulevard

Compton

Hurricanes, earthquakes, and brush fires are in the headlines. To make sure we’re prepared for a natural disaster, Compton College is offering a FREE prepare-a-thon.

Compton’s Disaster Preparedness Coalition is providing important information for families, businesses, schools, and churches. Also, they’re teaching CPR, how to create a family and pets emergency kit, as well as a household escape plan

-0-

Los Angeles Green Festival Expo

Magic Box at the Reef

1933 South Broadway Street

Los Angeles

greenfestivals.org

We can find everything we might need to live a healthier, more sustainable life at the Los Angeles Green Festival Expo.

The latest technology, all natural products as well as yoga, live entertainment and inspirational speakers await at the Magic Box at the Reef in Los Angeles.

-0-

Free!

Taking Control of Your Diabetes

Dignity Health Northridge Hospital

18300 Roscoe Boulevard

Northridge

818 718 5903

Dignity Health Northridge Hospital and the Diabetes Wellness Rx funded by Medtronic is designed for individuals with Type 1 or 2 diabetes. The program consists of a 12 -week diabetes education workshop and covers topics such as: diabetes management techniques, fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, and emotional issues, including depression, anger, fear and frustration. Additional topics include: appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength and endurance, healthy eating, appropriate use of medication, and working more effectively with health care professionals.

Each workshop meets two hours per week. Supplemental activities include: support group, fitness instruction, health experts in diabetes and a Diabetes Market Tour. Participants who complete the program will receive a free six-week membership for the Mid-Valley YMCA.

Classes are held at Mission City Community Network located at 8771 Van Nuys Blvd, Panorama City on Tuesdays, September 12 – November 28, 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. and Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Classroom 4 at 18300 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge on Saturdays, September 16 – December 2, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

To register, please contact Barbara Gonzalez at Barbara.Gonzalez@DignityHealth.org or 818-718-5903 Admission is free, registration is recommended.

-0-

Free!

Diabetes Wellness RX: Food Demonstrations Mid Valley Family YMCA

6901 Lennox Avenue

Van Nuys

818 904 5566

Tasting easy healthy recipes for people affected by Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes has never been easier! Valley Care Community Consortium in partnership with Dignity Health Northridge Hospital and Mid-Valley YMCA are providing FREE cooking demos held at Mid-Valley YMCA. Participants who attend the cooking demos will learn the benefits of eating healthier and will be empowered to add more fruits and vegetables to their diets.

Each session will focus on a different recipe. Classes are held at Mid Valley Family YMCA, Kitchen area at 6901 Lennox Ave., Van Nuys on Saturdays, Sept 23, Oct 28, Nov 18, and Dec 16 from 10 – 11 a.m. Registration is required. For more information, please contact healthy@valleyccc.org or at 818-904-5566.

-0-

Free!

10th Annual Health Summit – Pasadena @ 10am

Jackie Robinson Community Center

1020 North Fair Oaks Avenue

Pasadena

Join the City of Pasadena and the Pasadena Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated on Saturday, September 23 from 10am - 2pm, at the Jackie Robinson Community Center as we celebrate 10-years of providing free health screenings to the Pasadena community!

Enjoy free games, activities and giveaways for you and your family, as well as:

- FREE health screenings (including blood pressure, dental, glucose, HIV, respiratory, vision, flu shots, etc.)

- FREE children's shoe giveaway

- FREE haircuts

- Vendors providing FREE community resources and information

- Special guest speaker discussing "State of Healthcare:

Medicaid & the Potential Impact on Children K-12"

- Music, food, fun and more!

For more information visit

http://thepaif.org/event/10th-annual-health-summit/ or contact

216-346-4817 or akapasadena@gmail.com.

-0-

Free!

Veterans Home Summit

Knights of Columbus

11231 Rives Avenue

Downey

310 430 0719

facebook.com/DowneyKnightsOfColumbus

You want to buy a home, but it seems to be a daunting proposition. Get some FREE help today from the Veterans Association Real Estate Professionals. They’re hosting a FREE summit at the Knights of Columbus in Downey. Veterans, reservists, and military families are welcome.

-0-

Free!

Not on Our Watch 2017

Defenders Park

Corner of Orange Grove & Colorado Boulevard

Pasadena

wellnessworksglendale.org

The veterans standing watch on the Colorado Bridge in Pasadena Saturday represent NOT ON OUR WATCH, an organization bringing awareness to the veterans who commit suicide, giving up their battle with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

There’s a special ceremony this morning at Defenders Park in Pasadena to honor the fallen. The event is free.

-0-

Waves of Flags: Honoring the Victims of 9/11

Pepperdine University

24255 Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu, CA 90263

310 506 4000

pepperdine.edu

This is the last weekend to mediate and contemplate the events of September 11th, 2001 at WAVES OF FLAGS on the campus of Pepperdine University in Malibu.

Each flag represents a life lost in the terrorist attacks on New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.

Never forget. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-