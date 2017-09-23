× U.S. Warplanes Fly Near North Korea in “Show of Force,” Pentagon Says

American bomber and fighter jets flew along North Korea’s eastern coastline Saturday in a “show of force” that was closer to the rogue nation’s border than any other mission this century, the Pentagon reported.

The rare predawn flight came amid heightened tensions between Pyongyang and Washington and follows a North Korean threat to detonate a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean.

Dana White, chief Pentagon spokeswoman, said in a statement Saturday that U.S. B-1 bomber and F-15 fighter jets launched from airfields in the region and flew in international airspace over waters east of North Korea.

“This mission is a demonstration of U.S. resolve and a clear message that the president has many military options to defeat any threat,” White said. “North Korea’s weapons program is a grave threat to the Asia-Pacific region and the entire international community.”

