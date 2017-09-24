1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition Following Shooting in Glassell Park; Suspects at Large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person was dead and another critically injured after a shooting in the northeast Los Angeles neighborhood of Glassell Park early Sunday morning, police said.

The gunfire broke out shortly after midnight on the 3300 block of Drew Street, according to Sgt. David Armas with the L.A. Police Department.

Responding officers found two men in the street, suffering from gunshot wounds, Armas said.

Both men were transported to the hospital, where one died and the other was listed in critical condition.

One or possibly two attackers fled in an unknown vehicle, Armas said.

Detectives were trying to determine whether the men were shot near their home or if they were not from the neighborhood.

Police were also not sure if the incident was gang-related.

There have been no other homicides in Glassell Park in the last six months, according to crime data from the Los Angeles Times.