1 Dead, 7 Victims Injured After Shooting Erupts at Church Outside Nashville; Gunman Also Wounded, Hospitalized

One woman was dead and another seven victims were injured after Nashville police in responded to an active shooter at a church on Sunday.

Police reported the incident around 11:30 a.m., but it was unclear when exactly the gunfire broke out at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch, a neighborhood in Davidson County governed by Nashville.

The woman who died was shot in the parking lot, police said, while another six individuals were shot at the church.

An eighth victim was pistol-whipped at the hospital, Metro Nashville police said on Twitter.

“This is a mass casualty situation,” the Nashville Fire Department said in a separate tweet. “All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals. The majority are older adults.”

The gunman had been wounded as well as was being treated at the hospital, officers said.

A reporter for NewsChannel 5 in Nashville said he had entered the church wearing a clown mask and opened fire.

No further details were immediately available.