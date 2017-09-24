1 Inmate Killed, 9 Hospitalized After Prison Riot Near San Luis Obispo

One inmate was killed and others were injured in a riot that erupted Sunday morning at the California Men’s Colony prison northwest of San Luis Obispo, officials said.

The riot broke out shortly before 11 a.m. and involved more than 160 inmates at the medium-security yard in the East Facility, prison officials said. Guards intervened “immediately,” shooting 40-millimeter rubber bullets and pepper spray to control the the crowd, officials said.

Multiple inmates sustained stab wounds, with nine taken to the hospital for treatment, authorities said. One of the nine, 25-year-old Matthew Cook, died of his injuries shortly after 1 p.m.

Cook was more than two years into a 13-year, eight-month sentence for several counts of first-degree burglary.

