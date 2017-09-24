3 Teenagers Stabbed During Altercation in Hawthorne

Three wounded teens were found stabbed in three separate locations across Hawthorne after they apparently became involved in an altercation Hawthorne, officials said Sunday.

One of the juveniles was found at an AutoZone, another at a Jax in the Box and a third in front of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Acacia Avenue Saturday night, according to Sgt. Scott Nichols with the Hawthorne Police Department.

The fight occurred outside St. Joseph’s, where an annual festival was being held, according to a City News Service report in the Daily Breeze.

An AutoZone is located around the corner from the church on Hawthorne Boulevard, but it was not immediately clear which Jack in the Box was involved. The nearest location is about a mile away from the church on the 4700 block of Imperial Highway.

Paramedics with the L.A. County Fire Department around 9:30 p.m. to transport the teens. Their conditions were unknown, but Nichols said one underwent surgery.

Officials did not provide details on how the violence broke out but did confirm there were no suspects at large.

The website for St. Joseph’s Catholic Church said the parish is holding a weekend-long event known as the “family fiesta” that ran through 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The teens’ genders and other identifying information was not released due to their age.

No further details were immediately available.