Authorities Search for Man Who Shot 71-Year-Old Woman After Breaking Into Her Rancho Cucamonga Home

Authorities are searching for a gunman after a 71-year-old woman was shot when a man invaded her home in a Rancho Cucamonga cul-de-sac, officials said.

Deputies responded to a reported shooting in a home in the 7100 block of San Carmela Court just after 4 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman had been shot in her upper chest but was still conscious, alert and breathing, officials said.

She told the deputies she had been woken up in the middle of the night by the sound of broken glass. When she went to see what had shattered, she encountered an intruder.

One round had been fired at her, sheriff’s officials said. The man then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and was in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a black man measuring around 5 feet 8 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark scarf over his face at the time, deputies said.

Investigators are continuing to process the scene and interviewing neighbors.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.