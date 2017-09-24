Man Found Dead in Santa Clarita; LASD Investigating

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles County homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in Santa Clarita on Sunday evening.

Investigators were called to a home in the 23600 block of Via Valer around 3:57 p.m. There, they found a man who was not breathing and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Based on where this individual was located we are categorizing this death as suspicious and we are actively investigating as we speak," said Lt. Rodney Moore. "The identity of the individual is unknown. We're unable to see his face so we're unable to identify this individual at this time."

The body was found not far from where a 20-year-old University of California- San Diego student was reported missing on Friday, according to his family.

The student's body was found on Sunday, according to a family Facebook post.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department authorities have not yet confirmed that the two cases are connected.